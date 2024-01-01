$18,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring | AWD | Sunroof | Remote Start |
2018 Buick Encore
Sport Touring | AWD | Sunroof | Remote Start |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 116,583 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD offers a stylish and comfortable compact SUV experience, perfect for urban driving and weekend adventures. It features all-wheel drive for enhanced handling and stability, along with a turbocharged 1.4L engine for a smooth, fuel-efficient ride. The Sport Touring trim adds sporty exterior accents, including a rear spoiler and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, enjoy modern comforts like a sunroof for a bright, open cabin feel, premium materials, and advanced technology like a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Ideal for those seeking a compact, versatile SUV with a premium touch.
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-436-1430