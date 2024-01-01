Menu
The 2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD offers a stylish and comfortable compact SUV experience, perfect for urban driving and weekend adventures. It features all-wheel drive for enhanced handling and stability, along with a turbocharged 1.4L engine for a smooth, fuel-efficient ride. The Sport Touring trim adds sporty exterior accents, including a rear spoiler and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, enjoy modern comforts like a sunroof for a bright, open cabin feel, premium materials, and advanced technology like a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Ideal for those seeking a compact, versatile SUV with a premium touch.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing!  Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

