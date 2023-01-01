Menu
2018 Buick Envision

74,848 KM

Details Description Features

$26,610

+ tax & licensing
$26,610

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2018 Buick Envision

2018 Buick Envision

Preferred PREFERRED ALL WHEEL DRIVE

2018 Buick Envision

Preferred PREFERRED ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$26,610

+ taxes & licensing

74,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115922
  • Stock #: N05701B
  • VIN: LRBFXCSAXJD024215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 74,848 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Buick Envision 4D Sport Utility Preferred Bronze Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Power Liftgate. AWD 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic


Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

