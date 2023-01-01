$26,610+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,610
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2018 Buick Envision
2018 Buick Envision
Preferred PREFERRED ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$26,610
+ taxes & licensing
74,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10115922
- Stock #: N05701B
- VIN: LRBFXCSAXJD024215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study * JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights
Reviews:
* Owners and reviewers alike say the Envision delivers strongly on key attributes including a comfortable ride, low noise levels, and an overall smooth and easy-driving character. Strong styling and design are highly rated as well, and the Envision is commonly noted for its generous array of unique feature content, including built-in subscription-based Wi-Fi and OnStar. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5