2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV

68,118 KM

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

4WD 4dr Premium Luxury

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

68,118KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853124
  • Stock #: N04999A
  • VIN: 1GYS4JKJ1JR141420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N04999A
  • Mileage 68,118 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4D Sport Utility Premium Black **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**, 4WD. 4WD 6.2L Variable Valve Timing V8 SIDI 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive CARFAX Canada One Owner Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Navigation System
4x4
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

