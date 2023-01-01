2018 Chevrolet Suburban

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 7 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10188621

10188621 Stock #: V21796A

V21796A VIN: 1GNSKJKC2JR340108

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,793 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.