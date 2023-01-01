$CALL+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2018 Chrysler 300
300S | Heated Leather Seats | Remote Start |
Location
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
90,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9480345
- Stock #: V21611B
- VIN: 2C3CCABG7JH249451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,368 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual zone climate
Touch screen display
Heated front seats
Heated rear view mirrors
Air conditioning
Power seats
USB connect
Hands free calling
Push button start
Remote trunk access
Remote start
Cruise control
Radio or SXM
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5