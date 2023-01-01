Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Chrysler 300

90,368 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Chrysler 300

2018 Chrysler 300

300S | Heated Leather Seats | Remote Start |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chrysler 300

300S | Heated Leather Seats | Remote Start |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 9480345
  2. 9480345
  3. 9480345
  4. 9480345
  5. 9480345
  6. 9480345
  7. 9480345
  8. 9480345
  9. 9480345
  10. 9480345
  11. 9480345
  12. 9480345
  13. 9480345
  14. 9480345
  15. 9480345
  16. 9480345
  17. 9480345
  18. 9480345
  19. 9480345
  20. 9480345
  21. 9480345
  22. 9480345
  23. 9480345
  24. 9480345
  25. 9480345
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9480345
  • Stock #: V21611B
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG7JH249451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,368 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather seats
Dual zone climate
Touch screen display
Heated front seats
Heated rear view mirrors
Air conditioning
Power seats
USB connect
Hands free calling
Push button start
Remote trunk access
Remote start
Cruise control
Radio or SXM

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2018 Chrysler 300 30...
 90,368 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Camar...
 61,267 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape PHE...
 23,734 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory