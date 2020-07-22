Menu
2018 Dodge Charger

67,398 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Dodge Charger

2018 Dodge Charger

GT, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

2018 Dodge Charger

GT, Bluetooth, Heated Seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,398KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5654346
  Stock #: V19312A
  VIN: 2C3CDXJG2JH253506

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,398 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Dodge Charger GT is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Seats Bluetooth Remote Start Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing CarPlay Power Driver Seats Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
8 speed automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

