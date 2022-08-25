Menu
2018 Dodge Durango

79,945 KM

Details Description Features

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

Citadel

2018 Dodge Durango

Citadel

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,945KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000223
  • Stock #: v21342A
  • VIN: 1C4RDJEG7JC3W5562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,945 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

