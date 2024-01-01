$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
147,809KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDGXJR288323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 147,809 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
