2018 Dodge Journey

110,900 KM

Details Features

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
$24,000

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Crossroad

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

110,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197461
  • Stock #: U05100
  • VIN: 3C4PDCGG3JT472107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

