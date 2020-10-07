Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

39,094 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL| NAV| HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL| NAV| HEATED SEATS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 6004095
  2. 6004095
  3. 6004095
  4. 6004095
  5. 6004095
  6. 6004095
  7. 6004095
  8. 6004095
  9. 6004095
  10. 6004095
  11. 6004095
  12. 6004095
  13. 6004095
  14. 6004095
  15. 6004095
  16. 6004095
  17. 6004095
  18. 6004095
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,094KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6004095
  • Stock #: V7121LB
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J93JBB97121

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,094 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Edge is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Remote Start Back-up Camera Reverse Sensing Heated Seats Power Seats Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2018 Ford Escape Tit...
 33,668 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE|...
 5,622 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL| ...
 46,580 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory