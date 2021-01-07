Menu
2018 Ford Edge

57,459 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL, Navigation, Remote Start, Backup Camera

2018 Ford Edge

SEL, Navigation, Remote Start, Backup Camera

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

57,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6478512
  • Stock #: V6591LB
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J91JBB76691

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,459 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Edge SEL is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Remote Start Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System Power Lift Gate Leather Seats Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

