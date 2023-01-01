Menu
2018 Ford Escape

98,191 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | INCOMING UNIT | SPORT PKG |

2018 Ford Escape

SE 4WD | INCOMING UNIT | SPORT PKG |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10522263
  Stock #: V1737
  VIN: 1FMCU9GD4JUC51737

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,191 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD
HEATED SEATS
SE SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
PADDLE SHIFTERS
19" BLACK PREM PAINTED WHEELS
HEADLAMPS-AUTO HALOGEN

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

