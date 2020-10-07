Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

28,627 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL| NAV| HEATED SEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL| NAV| HEATED SEATS|

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 5980599
  2. 5980599
  3. 5980599
  4. 5980599
  5. 5980599
  6. 5980599
  7. 5980599
  8. 5980599
  9. 5980599
  10. 5980599
  11. 5980599
  12. 5980599
  13. 5980599
  14. 5980599
  15. 5980599
  16. 5980599
  17. 5980599
  18. 5980599
  19. 5980599
  20. 5980599
  21. 5980599
  22. 5980599
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,627KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5980599
  • Stock #: V2990
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H97JUC52990

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,627 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Escape SEL is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Reverse Camera Leather Interior Power Locks Power Windows Power Mirrors And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2020 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape Tit...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory