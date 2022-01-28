Menu
2018 Ford Escape

64,488 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE | HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA

2018 Ford Escape

SE | HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8267778
  • Stock #: V2984LB
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GDXJUC52984

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,488 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Escape is equipped with all of the must have amenities!








This 2018 Ford Escape is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

Heated Seats
Reverse Camera
Cruise Control
Hands-Free Calling
Dual Climate Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Mirrors
And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

