2018 Ford Escape

50,996 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium | 4WD | NAV | PANO SUNROOF | REMOTE START

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium | 4WD | NAV | PANO SUNROOF | REMOTE START

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8714729
  Stock #: V7862LB
  VIN: 1FMCU9J90JUC97862

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,996 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford Escape is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

4WD
Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Seats
Remote Start
Keyless Entry
Power Liftgate
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Reverse Camera
Dual Climate Control
Push Button Start
And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

