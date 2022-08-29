Menu
2018 Ford Escape

84,251 KM

Details Description Features

$25,831

+ tax & licensing
$25,831

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$25,831

+ taxes & licensing

84,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9165946
  • Stock #: v21313a
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HDXJUC93632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








Victory Ford Lincoln is proud to represent two of the strongest automotive brands in one of the nicest communities in Canada. Ford has a long history on Richmond St. in Chatham, where the dealership now sits in its beautiful new state-of-the-art facility. As we like to say, the dealership now matches the quality of the people that work inside it. As a result of these peoples efforts, in recent years our new and pre-owned dealership in Chatham has been awarded Ford of Canadas prestigious Presidents and Diamond Club Awards for customer satisfaction. Weve also been recognized as a valued community partner, supporting many local sports leagues and charities, and weve been actively involved in many local fundraising efforts. In fact, weve been a part of your community for many decades now, offering quality vehicles and financing solutions to the Chatham, Wallaceburg, Windsor, Blenheim, and Leamington areas. Ford certainly has proved its value to consumers in Canada, and we welcome you start browsing our New Vehicle Inventory to see this value first hand. And we welcome you to Victory Ford!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

