Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

47,850 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL | Duel heated front seats | Remote entry |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL | Duel heated front seats | Remote entry |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 9565747
  2. 9565747
  3. 9565747
  4. 9565747
  5. 9565747
  6. 9565747
  7. 9565747
  8. 9565747
  9. 9565747
  10. 9565747
  11. 9565747
  12. 9565747
  13. 9565747
  14. 9565747
  15. 9565747
  16. 9565747
  17. 9565747
  18. 9565747
  19. 9565747
  20. 9565747
  21. 9565747
  22. 9565747
  23. 9565747
  24. 9565747
  25. 9565747
  26. 9565747
  27. 9565747
  28. 9565747
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9565747
  • Stock #: V5839LB
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD5JUC15839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,850 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual heated front seats
Power seats
Air conditioning
Cruise Control
Hands free phone
Heated rear view mirrors

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2020 Mitsubishi Mira...
 4,030 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Cruze...
 17,879 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Spark...
 2,397 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory