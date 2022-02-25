Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

77,261 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT | NAV | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8292216
  • Stock #: V19953B
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D88JGA29362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V19953B
  • Mileage 77,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








This 2018 Ford Explorer is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

Navigation
Rear Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Dual Climate Control
Power Lift Gate
Power Seats

And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

