Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
188,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10097532
- Stock #: K4771
- VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFC35528
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 188,474 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5