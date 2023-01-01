Menu
2018 Ford F-150

188,474 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

188,474KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097532
  • Stock #: K4771
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFC35528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,474 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

