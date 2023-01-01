Menu
5.0L V8<BR>POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW<BR>POWER SEATS<BR>NAVIGATION<BR>HEATED SEATS<BR>REMOTE START<BR>KEYLESS ENTRY PAD<BR>POWER WINDOWS<BR>POWER LOCKS<BR>TRAILER TOW PACKAGE<BR><BR><BR><BR>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. <BR><BR>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <BR>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <BR><BR>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <BR><BR>Book your appointment today!<BR>

2018 Ford F-150

82,057 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

82,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E55JFA24288

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,057 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8
POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
POWER SEATS
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
REMOTE START
KEYLESS ENTRY PAD
POWER WINDOWS
POWER LOCKS
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

