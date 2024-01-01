Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this Ford F-150 XLT you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Tailgate Step</p> <p>Trailer Tow Package</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Keyless Entry Pad</p> <p>2.7L V6 Engine</p> <p>Cruise Control</p> <p>Fog Lamps</p> <p>Power Windows </p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2018 Ford F-150

54,951 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Trailer Tow Package | Tailgate Step |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Trailer Tow Package | Tailgate Step |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
54,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP3JFC17833

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,951 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Ford F-150 XLT you will find features like;



Tailgate Step



Trailer Tow Package



Backup Camera



Keyless Entry Pad



2.7L V6 Engine



Cruise Control



Fog Lamps



Power Windows 



Power Locks



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | 142,505 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Sentra SV Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Nissan Sentra SV Adaptive Cruise Control | Heated Seats | 21,544 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Explorer Limited Tech PKG | Twin Panel Moonroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Explorer Limited Tech PKG | Twin Panel Moonroof | 5,240 KM $57,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150