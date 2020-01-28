Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XLT, LIFTED!! EXHAUST! FUEL WHEELS! 25000km!!!

2018 Ford F-150

XLT, LIFTED!! EXHAUST! FUEL WHEELS! 25000km!!!

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,394KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4604460
  • Stock #: V8295LB
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E55JFC68295
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This One owner one of a kind 2018 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
7 PRO COMP LIFT
20x10 FUEL CLEAVERS
FUEL GRIPPER ALL TERRAINS
WICKED FLOW DUAL EXHAUST
LED HEADLIGHTS
Navigation
Power Front Seats
Heated Front Seats
Reverse Camera
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Automatic

