2018 Ford F-150

XLT, Navigation, Heated Seats

2018 Ford F-150

XLT, Navigation, Heated Seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 19,866KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4985025
  • Stock #: V2161HL
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG4JFE52161
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2018 Ford F-150 XLT is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Remote Start Backup Camera Trailer Backup Assist Trailer Brake Controller Bluetooth Steering Wheel Media Controls Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Send A Message