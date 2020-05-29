Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Ford F-150

Raptor, Technology pkg, Pano roof, Loaded!

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,783KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5042571
  • Stock #: V7632
  • VIN: 1FTFW1RG4JFD57632
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2018 Raptor is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: 802a Package - $7900 Twin Panel Roof - $1750 Interior Accent Package - $950 Interior Carbon Fibre Package - $1250 Tailgate Step - $400 17 Forged aluminum Wheels - $1390 Raptor Technology Package - $2500 Tangerine Accent Front seats 360 Degree Camera Adaptive Cruise control B&O Play Blin Sport Monitoring Second Row Heated Seats Navigation And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

