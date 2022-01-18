Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

82,067 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | 3.5L EcoBoost | 4X4 | NAV | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT | 3.5L EcoBoost | 4X4 | NAV | REMOTE START

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 8147005
  2. 8147005
  3. 8147005
  4. 8147005
  5. 8147005
  6. 8147005
  7. 8147005
  8. 8147005
  9. 8147005
  10. 8147005
  11. 8147005
  12. 8147005
  13. 8147005
  14. 8147005
  15. 8147005
  16. 8147005
  17. 8147005
  18. 8147005
  19. 8147005
  20. 8147005
  21. 8147005
  22. 8147005
  23. 8147005
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8147005
  • Stock #: 1FTEW1
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFE52164

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,067 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Ford F-150 is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

3.5L EcoBoost
4X4
Navigation
Remote Start
Heated Seats
Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensing
Cruise Control
Air Conditioning
Power Seats
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2016 Jeep Compass Sp...
 90,454 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 55,508 KM
$47,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge ST | ...
 43,106 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory