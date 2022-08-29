Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-250

118,040 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-250

2018 Ford F-250

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-250

XLT

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 9165976
  2. 9165976
  3. 9165976
  4. 9165976
  5. 9165976
  6. 9165976
  7. 9165976
  8. 9165976
  9. 9165976
  10. 9165976
  11. 9165976
  12. 9165976
  13. 9165976
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

118,040KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9165976
  • Stock #: v21424a
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B61JEB78611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 44,492 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 LARI...
 31,166 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-250 XLT
 118,040 KM
$45,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory