The 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Mustang GT Premium Convertible you will find features like;

Heated and Cooled Seats
Upgraded 20' Rims
Navigation
Push Button Start
Backup Camera
Intelligent Access
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
and so much more!!

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V22138B
  • Mileage 56,085 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium Convertible, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this Mustang GT Premium Convertible you will find features like;



Heated and Cooled Seats

Upgraded 20’ Rims

Navigation

Push Button Start

Backup Camera

Intelligent Access

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Seats

and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Ford Mustang