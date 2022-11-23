Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

83,513 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Navigation | Keyless entry | heated seats

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT | Navigation | Keyless entry | heated seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9436584
  Stock #: V21611A
  VIN: 3GTU2NEC8JG433526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,513 KM

Vehicle Description

6.2L V8
4x4
Navigation
Keyless entry
Reverse sensing
Backup camera
Heated seats
Heated wheel
CarPlay
And so much more!

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

