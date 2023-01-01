Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

123,772 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE |Dual climate zones | Power seats | Remote loc

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE |Dual climate zones | Power seats | Remote loc

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 9902543
  2. 9902543
  3. 9902543
  4. 9902543
  5. 9902543
  6. 9902543
  7. 9902543
  8. 9902543
  9. 9902543
  10. 9902543
  11. 9902543
  12. 9902543
  13. 9902543
  14. 9902543
  15. 9902543
  16. 9902543
  17. 9902543
  18. 9902543
  19. 9902543
  20. 9902543
  21. 9902543
  22. 9902543
  23. 9902543
  24. 9902543
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,772KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9902543
  • Stock #: V21808A
  • VIN: 1GTV2MEC0JZ374809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,772 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual climate zones
Remote locking
Power seats
Back up camera

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 123,772 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lincoln MKX Res...
 43,535 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Compass No...
 70,869 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory