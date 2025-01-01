$22,741+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
LX Heated Front Seats | Backup Camera |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$22,741
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # VFEP01041A
- Mileage 89,528 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2018 HONDA CIVIC LX HATCHBACK
LX Trim | Practical Design | Efficient Performance
Versatile Compact Hatchback with Style, Comfort, and Reliability
The 2018 Honda Civic LX Hatchback offers a sleek design, spacious interior, and impressive fuel efficiency. Known for its reliability and value, this Civic hatchback is a smart choice for everyday driving.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder (174 HP / 162 lb-ft torque)
? Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)
? Front-Wheel Drive
? ECON Driving Mode & Eco Assist™ System
? Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.7L/100 km City | 6.0L/100 km Highway
???????????????????????????????????????
LX TRIM HIGHLIGHTS
• 5" Colour Display Audio Screen
• Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility
• Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
• Heated Front Seats
• Automatic Climate Control
???????????????????????????????????????
DESIGN & PRACTICALITY
→ 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback for Cargo Versatility
→ 16" Alloy Wheels
→ LED Daytime Running Lights
→ Remote Entry with Push-Button Start
→ Spacious Hatchback Cargo Area
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
• Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
519-436-1430