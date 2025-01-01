Menu
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2018 HONDA CIVIC LX HATCHBACK</strong><br /> LX Trim | Practical Design | Efficient Performance<br /> Versatile Compact Hatchback with Style, Comfort, and Reliability</p> <p>The 2018 Honda Civic LX Hatchback offers a sleek design, spacious interior, and impressive fuel efficiency. Known for its reliability and value, this Civic hatchback is a smart choice for everyday driving.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 1.5L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder (174 HP / 162 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)<br /> ? Front-Wheel Drive<br /> ? ECON Driving Mode & Eco Assist™ System<br /> ? Fuel Economy: Approx. 7.7L/100 km City | 6.0L/100 km Highway</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>LX TRIM HIGHLIGHTS</strong><br /> • 5" Colour Display Audio Screen<br /> • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™ Compatibility<br /> • Multi-Angle Rearview Camera<br /> • Heated Front Seats<br /> • Automatic Climate Control</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>DESIGN & PRACTICALITY</strong><br /> → 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seatback for Cargo Versatility<br /> → 16" Alloy Wheels<br /> → LED Daytime Running Lights<br /> → Remote Entry with Push-Button Start<br /> → Spacious Hatchback Cargo Area</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> • Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2018 Honda Civic

89,528 KM

$22,741

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

LX Heated Front Seats | Backup Camera |

12910400

2018 Honda Civic

LX Heated Front Seats | Backup Camera |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$22,741

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,528KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SHHFK7H26JU304681

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VFEP01041A
  • Mileage 89,528 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

CVT

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

