Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda HR-V

59,000 KM

Details Features

$27,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2018 Honda HR-V

2018 Honda HR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda HR-V

EX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 8741045
  2. 8741045
  3. 8741045
  4. 8741045
  5. 8741045
  6. 8741045
  7. 8741045
  8. 8741045
  9. 8741045
Contact Seller

$27,989

+ taxes & licensing

59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8741045
  • Stock #: N05444A
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H53JM100448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2019 Jeep Wrangler U...
 21 KM
$41,987 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 27,053 KM
$39,499 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 206,713 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory