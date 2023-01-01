Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

6,512 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport DCT | INCOMING UNIT | LESS THAN 7,000KM! |

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GT Sport DCT | INCOMING UNIT | LESS THAN 7,000KM! |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
6,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522269
  • Stock #: V6847
  • VIN: KMHH55LC0JU076847

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,512 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport is a compact hatchback variant of Hyundai's popular Elantra lineup. Distinct from the standard Elantra sedan, the GT Sport emphasizes a blend of practicality and performance. Here are some key features:

Engine: The GT Sport is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.

Exterior: The design of the Elantra GT Sport is European-inspired, with a sleek and aerodynamic profile, LED headlights and taillights, and unique 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior: Inside, it boasts leather seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and alloy pedals. The cabin is both sporty and refined.

Technology: The car features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a premium audio system.

Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features, the GT Sport includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and smart cruise control, among others.

Performance Features: The Sport variant stands out with its sport-tuned suspension and larger brakes, providing an engaging driving experience compared to the base GT.

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport, with its blend of style, performance, and practicality, offers consumers a compelling choice in the compact hatchback segment.

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2017 Ford Fusion SE ...
 116,838 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 60,140 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Optima LX |...
 167,175 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory