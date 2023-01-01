$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GT Sport DCT | INCOMING UNIT | LESS THAN 7,000KM! |
Location
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
6,512KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10522269
- Stock #: V6847
- VIN: KMHH55LC0JU076847
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 6,512 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine: The GT Sport is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 201 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.
Exterior: The design of the Elantra GT Sport is European-inspired, with a sleek and aerodynamic profile, LED headlights and taillights, and unique 18-inch alloy wheels.
Interior: Inside, it boasts leather seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and alloy pedals. The cabin is both sporty and refined.
Technology: The car features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a premium audio system.
Safety: Equipped with advanced safety features, the GT Sport includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and smart cruise control, among others.
Performance Features: The Sport variant stands out with its sport-tuned suspension and larger brakes, providing an engaging driving experience compared to the base GT.
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport, with its blend of style, performance, and practicality, offers consumers a compelling choice in the compact hatchback segment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
