$19,821
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Base
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
178,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10115934
- Stock #: U05168A
- VIN: 5XYZTDLB6JG515812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 178,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
