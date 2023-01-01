Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

178,507 KM

Details Description Features

$19,821

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,821

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Base

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Base

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10115934
  2. 10115934
  3. 10115934
  4. 10115934
  5. 10115934
  6. 10115934
Contact Seller

$19,821

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10115934
  • Stock #: U05168A
  • VIN: 5XYZTDLB6JG515812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,507 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4D Sport Utility 2.4 Base Sparkling Silver AWD 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 41,304 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 178,507 KM
$19,821 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Envision ...
 74,848 KM
$26,610 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory