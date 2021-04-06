Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Cherokee

66,688 KM

Details Description Features

$22,959

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,959

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH 4X4

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 6853120
  2. 6853120
  3. 6853120
  4. 6853120
  5. 6853120
  6. 6853120
  7. 6853120
  8. 6853120
  9. 6853120
  10. 6853120
  11. 6853120
  12. 6853120
  13. 6853120
  14. 6853120
  15. 6853120
  16. 6853120
  17. 6853120
  18. 6853120
  19. 6853120
  20. 6853120
  21. 6853120
  22. 6853120
  23. 6853120
  24. 6853120
  25. 6853120
  26. 6853120
  27. 6853120
  28. 6853120
  29. 6853120
  30. 6853120
Contact Seller

$22,959

+ taxes & licensing

66,688KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6853120
  • Stock #: N05026A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCX8JD612825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,688 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Cherokee 4D Sport Utility North Velvet Red Pearlcoat **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**. 4WD Pentastar 3.2L V6 VVT 9-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents CARFAX Canada One Owner Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2020 Jeep Grand Cher...
 15,312 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey S...
 125,196 KM
$10,750 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 53,890 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory