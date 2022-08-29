Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

80,568 KM

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North

2018 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

80,568KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9318712
  Stock #: U05108
  VIN: 1C4PJMCXXJD536685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

