2018 Jeep Compass

85,408 KM

NORTH

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

85,408KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8344101
  • Stock #: N05119AA
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB7JT145615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N05119AA
  • Mileage 85,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

