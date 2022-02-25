2018 Jeep Compass

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 4 0 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8344101

8344101 Stock #: N05119AA

N05119AA VIN: 3C4NJDBB7JT145615

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # N05119AA

Mileage 85,408 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.