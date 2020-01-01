Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara, Navigation, Heated Seats

2018 Jeep Wrangler

JK Unlimited Sahara, Navigation, Heated Seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,265KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4406178
  • Stock #: 1C4BJW
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG1JL902218
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Hard and Soft Top
Navigation
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
A/C
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
Book your appointment today!
Additional Features
  • 4x4
