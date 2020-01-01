This 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited is equipped with all of the must have amenities!

Including:

Hard and Soft Top

Navigation

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

A/C

Power Windows

Power Locks

Keyless Entry

And so much more!

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

Book your appointment today!

Additional Features 4x4

n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.