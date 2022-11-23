Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Forte

117,840 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 9423331
  2. 9423331
  3. 9423331
  4. 9423331
  5. 9423331
  6. 9423331
  7. 9423331
  8. 9423331
  9. 9423331
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

117,840KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9423331
  • Stock #: KSEL2974A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A7XJE203345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,840 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2018 Kia Forte LX+
 117,840 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte EX LU...
 52,055 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-...
 14,250 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory