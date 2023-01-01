Menu
2018 Kia Optima

167,175 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima

2018 Kia Optima

LX | Bluetooth | Remote locking | Dual heated seat

2018 Kia Optima

LX | Bluetooth | Remote locking | Dual heated seat

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,175KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10514331
  • Stock #: V22229A
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L37JG243436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth
Cruise control
Air conditioning
Remote locking
Dual heated seats
Remote locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

