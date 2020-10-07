Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Kia Sportage

45,057 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Sportage

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD With Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Sportage

SX Turbo AWD With Navigation

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

  1. 6083715
  2. 6083715
  3. 6083715
  4. 6083715
  5. 6083715
  6. 6083715
  7. 6083715
  8. 6083715
  9. 6083715
  10. 6083715
  11. 6083715
  12. 6083715
  13. 6083715
  14. 6083715
  15. 6083715
  16. 6083715
  17. 6083715
  18. 6083715
  19. 6083715
  20. 6083715
  21. 6083715
  22. 6083715
  23. 6083715
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

45,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6083715
  • Stock #: UM2499
  • VIN: KNDPRCA60J7366137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated leather seats, One owner, heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, power adjustable drivers seat, dual climate control, reverse camera, push button start and more!



To customize your payments click on the Shop N Go button.



We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your appointment today!



This 2018 Kia Sportage SX Turbo was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report.



Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.



The balance of factory warranty remains and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Mazda

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 22,308 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 70,201 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 18,434 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory