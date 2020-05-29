Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Lincoln Continental

2018 Lincoln Continental

Reserve, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

2018 Lincoln Continental

Reserve, Nav, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  37,499KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5084358
  Stock #: V2532LB
  VIN: 1LN6L9NC5J5602532
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2018 Lincoln Continental Reserve is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Front & Rear Seats Cooled Seats Panoramic Roof Backup Camera Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • HEADS UP DISPLAY
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

