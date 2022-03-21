Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Lincoln MKC

52,506 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Lincoln MKC

Select

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 8963794
  2. 8963794
  3. 8963794
  4. 8963794
  5. 8963794
  6. 8963794
  7. 8963794
  8. 8963794
  9. 8963794
  10. 8963794
  11. 8963794
  12. 8963794
  13. 8963794
  14. 8963794
  15. 8963794
  16. 8963794
  17. 8963794
  18. 8963794
  19. 8963794
  20. 8963794
  21. 8963794
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8963794
  • Stock #: V2138Z
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2D90JUL23661

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V2138Z
  • Mileage 52,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Ford Explorer XLT
 62,266 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 52,506 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Lincoln Nautilus
47,438 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory