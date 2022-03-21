$CALL+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2018 Lincoln MKC
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
52,506KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8963794
- Stock #: V2138Z
- VIN: 5LMCJ2D90JUL23661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V2138Z
- Mileage 52,506 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
