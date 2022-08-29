2018 Lincoln MKC

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 8 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9029776

9029776 Stock #: V2408LB

V2408LB VIN: 5LMCJ3D98JUL22408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V2408LB

Mileage 45,886 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.