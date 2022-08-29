Menu
2018 Lincoln MKC

45,886 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

2018 Lincoln MKC

Reserve

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9029776
  • Stock #: V2408LB
  • VIN: 5LMCJ3D98JUL22408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V2408LB
  • Mileage 45,886 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!








This 2018 MKC is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Heated and cooled seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Power locks
Leather seats
Reverse camera
Voice calling
Navigation
Climate control
Bluetooth
Power seats
And so much more!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

