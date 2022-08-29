$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2018 Lincoln MKC
2018 Lincoln MKC
Reserve
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9029776
- Stock #: V2408LB
- VIN: 5LMCJ3D98JUL22408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V2408LB
- Mileage 45,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!
This 2018 MKC is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Heated and cooled seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Power locks
Leather seats
Reverse camera
Voice calling
Navigation
Climate control
Bluetooth
Power seats
And so much more!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5