2018 Lincoln MKX

66,652 KM

Details Description Features

$38,999

+ tax & licensing
$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve | AWD | NAV | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve | AWD | NAV | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$38,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8371605
  Stock #: V20966A
  VIN: 2LMPJ8LR7JBL32098

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V20966A
  • Mileage 66,652 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Lincoln MKX is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:

AWD
Navigation
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated and Cooled Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
360 Degree Camera
Dual Climate Control
Remote Start
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Power Liftgate
And so much more!

Due to increased fraud with regards to pre-owned vehicle purchases, customers outside of a 150KM radius of Victory Ford are required to finance. No cash offers will be accepted. We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

