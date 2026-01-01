$18,495+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS Navigation | One Owner
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS Navigation | One Owner
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$18,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,076 KM
Vehicle Description
This black 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD offers a refined drive with confident all-wheel drive capability and everyday comfort. Its powered by a responsive 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Mazdas i-ACTIV AWD system for composed handling in all conditions. Inside, the cabin features comfortable cloth seats with leather inserts, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. The interior is clean, driver-focused, and well laid out for daily use. Technology includes a user-friendly infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera for added convenience. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking to help keep you protected on the road. Comfortable, practical, and stylish, this CX-5 GS AWD is a great fit for commuting, road trips, and year round driving. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is One owner, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
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519-354-1118