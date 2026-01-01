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<p>This red 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD delivers a premium feel with sporty styling, strong performance, and everyday versatility. Its powered by a responsive 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Mazdas i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system for confident handling in all conditions. Inside, the GT trim offers a refined cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, power front seats with driver memory, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A power moonroof and power liftgate add extra comfort and convenience for daily driving. Technology includes a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Bose premium audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rearview camera for added ease when parking. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking to help keep you protected on the road. Comfortable, stylish, and well-equipped, this CX-5 GT AWD offers a refined driving experience with the practicality of a compact SUV. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is Low kilometers, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!</p><p></p>

2018 Mazda CX-5

104,290 KM

Details Description Features

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Dual Climate Control | Low Kilometers

Watch This Vehicle
14183374

2018 Mazda CX-5

GT Dual Climate Control | Low Kilometers

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

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Contact Seller

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,290KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBDM9J0398396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This red 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD delivers a premium feel with sporty styling, strong performance, and everyday versatility. Its powered by a responsive 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Mazdas i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system for confident handling in all conditions. Inside, the GT trim offers a refined cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, power front seats with driver memory, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A power moonroof and power liftgate add extra comfort and convenience for daily driving. Technology includes a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Bose premium audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rearview camera for added ease when parking. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking to help keep you protected on the road. Comfortable, stylish, and well-equipped, this CX-5 GT AWD offers a refined driving experience with the practicality of a compact SUV. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is Low kilometers, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
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519-354-XXXX

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519-354-1118

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877-354-1118
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$19,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

2018 Mazda CX-5