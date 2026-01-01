$19,499+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT Dual Climate Control | Low Kilometers
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT Dual Climate Control | Low Kilometers
Location
Chatham Mazda
383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-1118
$19,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,290 KM
Vehicle Description
This red 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD delivers a premium feel with sporty styling, strong performance, and everyday versatility. Its powered by a responsive 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Mazdas i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system for confident handling in all conditions. Inside, the GT trim offers a refined cabin with leather-trimmed seating, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, power front seats with driver memory, and dual-zone automatic climate control. A power moonroof and power liftgate add extra comfort and convenience for daily driving. Technology includes a touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, Bose premium audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a rearview camera for added ease when parking. Safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking to help keep you protected on the road. Comfortable, stylish, and well-equipped, this CX-5 GT AWD offers a refined driving experience with the practicality of a compact SUV. All of our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, new cabin filter, new engine air filter new wiper blades, plus a full air conditioning inspection so youre ready for the warmer months ahead! We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save money and save time and book your appointment today! This 2018 Mazda CX-5 is Low kilometers, accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report. Chatham Mazda - Home of Brake Pads for Life!
Vehicle Features
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519-354-1118
Alternate Numbers877-354-1118
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519-354-1118