2018 Mazda CX-5

78,606 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

GS AWD with Navigation

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

78,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6946495
  • Stock #: NM3490A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM4J0347907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated leatherette seats with a sway insert, Moonroof,  heated stearing, One owner, power adjustable front seats, dual climate control, lane keeping assistance, cruise control, USB and Bluetooth connectable, and so much more.



To calculate your custom payment options click on the Shop N Go button.



We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your appointment today!



This 2018 Mazda CX-5 GS was a one owner trade in that is in excellent condition and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report.



Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

