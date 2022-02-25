Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

54,243 KM

Details Description Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 8344104
  2. 8344104
  3. 8344104
  4. 8344104
  5. 8344104
  6. 8344104
  7. 8344104
  8. 8344104
  9. 8344104
  10. 8344104
  11. 8344104
  12. 8344104
  13. 8344104
  14. 8344104
  15. 8344104
  16. 8344104
  17. 8344104
  18. 8344104
  19. 8344104
  20. 8344104
  21. 8344104
  22. 8344104
Contact Seller

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8344104
  • Stock #: N05339A
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM4J0301770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,243 KM

Vehicle Description

Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewChryslerhere!!







Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS
 54,243 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass NO...
 85,408 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sportage LX
 150,523 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory