Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-9

78,158 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Mazda

519-354-1118

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD With Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-9

GT AWD With Moonroof

Location

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-1118

  1. 6083709
  2. 6083709
  3. 6083709
  4. 6083709
  5. 6083709
  6. 6083709
  7. 6083709
  8. 6083709
  9. 6083709
  10. 6083709
  11. 6083709
  12. 6083709
  13. 6083709
  14. 6083709
  15. 6083709
  16. 6083709
  17. 6083709
  18. 6083709
  19. 6083709
  20. 6083709
  21. 6083709
  22. 6083709
  23. 6083709
  24. 6083709
  25. 6083709
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,158KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6083709
  • Stock #: UM2508
  • VIN: JM3TCBDY3J0219205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,158 KM

Vehicle Description

heated leatherette seats with suede insert, Bluetooth with USB, power options, heated steering, dual climate control, cruise controland much more!



To calculate your custom payment options click on the Shop N Go button.



We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your appointment today!



This One owner 2018Mazda CX-9 GS is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free CarFax vehicle history report.



Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Mazda

2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 22,308 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 70,201 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 18,434 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

Chatham Mazda

383 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-1118

Alternate Numbers
877-354-1118
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory