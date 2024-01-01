Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Mazda Mazda3 4D Sedan GS Snowflake White Pearl Mica FWD I4 6-Speed Automatic<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best Small Car In Canada For 2018<br>Reviews:<br> * The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca<br><br><br>Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

166,791 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS SUNROOF

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10920185
  2. 10920185
  3. 10920185
  4. 10920185
  5. 10920185
  6. 10920185
  7. 10920185
  8. 10920185
  9. 10920185
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,791KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1V73J1183301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # GB4139B
  • Mileage 166,791 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda Mazda3 4D Sedan GS Snowflake White Pearl Mica FWD I4 6-Speed Automatic


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Small Car In Canada For 2018
Reviews:
* The Mazda3 seems to have impressed owners with its dynamic and sporty drive, good fuel mileage, decent performance, and an upscale interior look and feel. Upscale exterior styling and powerful headlight performance were also noted. Many owners also report that the central command interface is easy to learn and operate with minimal practice. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2018 Audi S4 3.0T Technik quattro for sale in Chatham, ON
2018 Audi S4 3.0T Technik quattro 118,267 KM $29,745 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition BLACK EDITION NAVIGATION SUNROOF POWER LIFTGATE for sale in Chatham, ON
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition BLACK EDITION NAVIGATION SUNROOF POWER LIFTGATE 128,174 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GT for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Mazda CX-3 GT 60,442 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3